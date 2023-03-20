TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES serves up various payment options and perks on its vehicles this March.

A Toyota Innova 2.8 J Diesel M/T variant is available with P178,650 down payment under the brand’s Pay Low option, which allows customers to purchase a new vehicle with as low as 15% down payment. The program offers free insurance for the first year, free LTO registration for three years, and free chattel mortgage at 60 months to pay via all-in cash out. Other models available under the Pay Low program are the Wigo 1.0 G (P101,100 down payment), the Rush 1.5 GR-S A/T (P176,400), the Fortuner 4×2 G A/T at (P274,200), and more.

Meanwhile, the Avanza 1.3 J M/T variant is available for a monthly payment of P9,147 under the Pay Light option, which offers low monthly payments with 50% down payment and 60 months to pay. The Hilux 4×2 J M/T is available for P10,662 per month under the Pay Light option, while the Hiace Commuter Deluxe M/T and Lite Ace 1.5 Pickup M/T are at P18,930 and P6,865, respectively.

Buyers paying in cash get a P50,000 discount for the Corolla Altis V HV and V variants under the Cash Savings option, up to P30,000 for the Vios (depending on the variant), and P20,000 for the Veloz G CVT.

Buyers of a brand-new Corolla Altis, Raize, Veloz, Rush, Fortuner, and selected variants of the Vios, Avanza, Innova and Hilux are entitled to free basic periodic maintenance service (PMS) during the promo period, as long as the vehicles are purchased from authorized Toyota dealers. Customers may avail of the free PMS package up to the 20,000-km checkup within 18 months from the release date of the vehicle.

All variants of the Lite Ace sold and released within the promo period qualify for a fixed 1,000-km to 40,000-km PMS fee. Customers will only need to pay P1,999 (VAT-inclusive) per PMS visit until the 40,000-km checkup. This fixed PMS promo can be availed within 24 months from the release of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, customers who trade in their Wigo for a Vios during the promo period will get a P35,000 rebate; Vios owners who upgrade to the Raize G CVT will receive a P30,000 rebate. Avanza owners who will trade in their unit for a Veloz also get a P20,000 rebate. The trade-in rebate can be used as cash discount or to buy accessories when purchasing the participating model during the promo period.

All brand-new Wigo, Veloz, and selected models of the Vios, Corolla Altis, Innova, Hilux, Avanza, Rush, and Fortuner come with free one-year insurance provided by Toyota Insure. The one-year comprehensive insurance covers 24/7 personal accident, passenger auto personal accident, three-year CPTL, own damage (OD), loss/theft, excess bodily injury (EBI), property damage (PD), acts of nature (AON), and includes emergency roadside assistance.

All brand-new G, E and XLE variants of the Vios bought from authorized Toyota dealerships nationwide also have a warranty coverage of five years or 150,000km, whichever comes first.

The promotion runs from March 11 to 31, 2023 only. For more information, go to https://toyota.com.ph/promos/StartTheFun.