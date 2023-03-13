HONDA CARS Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) extends its “Choose Your Own Deal” promotion, with more packages and models covered, including the City, Brio, and all-new BR-V. HCPI offers exclusive freebies such as one-year free preventive maintenance service (PMS), and special deals on genuine Honda accessories. Customers who purchase select variants of the City sedan, Brio, and the BR-V have the option to choose the package that best fits their needs:

To avail of the “Choose Your Own Deal” promo, customers must have a reservation from March 4 to 31, 2023 and the vehicle must be released until April 30, 2023. The free PMS and accessory vouchers will be given to the customer upon the release of the vehicle. Customers are expected to abide by PMS and voucher guidelines.

HCPI additionally offers discounts on selected genuine accessories until March 31, (refer to the chart on the left).

Meanwhile, in partnership with AXA Philippines, BPI MS Insurance, Malayan Insurance, Standard Insurance, and MAA General Assurance Philippines, the Honda Sensing Insurance Partnership Program offers improved preferential rates for comprehensive insurance to customers who will purchase Honda models equipped with the Honda Sensing – namely the all-new BR-V, all-new HR-V, Civic, and CR-V S Diesel 9AT Honda Sensing (seven-seater) and SX Diesel 9AT AWD Honda Sensing (seven-seater). Preferential rates are offered for as low as P2,323 per month.

Now on its last month, customers who will purchase the all-new BR-V 1.5 VX CVT Honda Sensing until March 31 are eligible for a special insurance package and other additional customer benefits from AXA, Standard Insurance, and Malayan Insurance.

To know more about Honda’s latest offers and vehicles, visit www.hondaphil.com or any of 37 authorized Honda Cars dealerships nationwide. Promo duration for the “Choose Your Own Deal” is from March 4 to 31, 2023.