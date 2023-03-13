Seaoil names latest ‘Lifetime Free Gas’ promo winners

1 of 3

SEAOIL, one of the country’s leading independent fuel providers, has just announced the grand winners of its sixth “Lifetime Free Gas” (LFG) promo. Patricia Mae Goyeneche (Luzon), Oscar Alain Aguilar (Visayas), and Justine Michael Omega (Mindanao) — all regular Seaoil customers — come away with a lifetime supply of free fuel.

Ms. Goyeneche, 42, hails from Pasig City and is a senior relationship manager at a local bank. She has been gassing up at Seaoil since her college days. With her husband’s encouragement, Ms. Goyeneche joined the LFG promo, and now says she can significantly save on her fuel expenses — especially with her son heading to college soon. She plans to use the free gas on family trips and give more to charities close to her heart.

Mr. Aguilar, 47, is from Consolacion, Cebu and owns a trucking company that offers transportation services to businesses with a focus on moving essential goods. He spends roughly P6,000 on fuel each week for both his personal and business trips. By winning in the LFG promo, Mr. Aguilar will get to significantly save and put the extra money aside for future family trips and for growing his business.

“This is a big help in attaining our goals. I’m very amazed and highly blessed that we won. These days of sky-high prices, this helps us to more easily budget for the needs of my family while helping to grow our business,” Mr. Aguilar shared.

Finally, Mr. Omega, 26, is a technical draftsman who comes from Tagum City, Davao del Norte. Since getting his first car in 2021, he’s been a regular Seaoill customer and PriceLocq user. With the volatile fuel prices, he enjoys the savings he gets from using PriceLocq, and also the convenience of redeeming fuel and tracking his fuel transactions. He says that winning the LFG promo is extra-special because he found out that he won last Feb. 14, which is not only Valentine’s Day, but his birthday, too. Mr. Omega looks forward to taking more road trips with his wife and saving up for his dream house and to further grow his business.

“I don’t have to think about fuel expenses anymore,” he shared. “I can save more for building our house and establishing a business.”

Seaoil’s sixth run of the Lifetime Free Gas promo featured over P3 million worth of instant prizes, and exclusive pricing in the PriceLocq mobile app for one year, special draws for TNVS and delivery partners, and draws for minor prizes. Currently, Seaoil’s Lifetime Free Gas promo has a total of 21 grand winners nationwide since it began in 2017.