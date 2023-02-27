GLOBE’S 917VENTURES and Ayala Corp. have brought into the country an initial batch comprised of 100 Gogoro Smartscooters, 400 smart batteries, and seven GoStations — ahead of a full rollout in support of their drive to “reduce the use of fossil fuel in the country’s transportation industry (and) transport system.”

Gogoro is a Taiwan-based “global leader in two-wheel electric vehicle (EV) and battery-swapping technology,” said the Globe Group in a release. The brand has partnered in the Philippines with 917Ventures and Ayala Corp. “We are excited about this pilot rollout as it will not only address the need for more sustainable transportation options but also contribute to the overall goal of creating a greener future for Metro Manila and the entire country. We are looking forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have on the Philippines,” said 917Ventures Managing Director Vince Yamat.

The electric vehicle will be “piloted for the logistics and last-mile delivery industry in Metro Manila in the first quarter of 2023,” continued the release, and its success is expected to pioneer a sustainable business model in other Philippine cities. EVs are seen as “a suitable solution for densely populated regions.” The Gogoro Network already has over 520,000 riders in Taiwan, doing some 370,000 swaps a day. “This could potentially bring similar benefits to Metro Manila, such as increased convenience, efficiency, and reduced emissions.”

Meanwhile, a GoStation has 30 slots where users can quickly swap depleted batteries for fully charged ones in seconds. The effort is seen to align with the government’s development agenda by supporting both digitalization and climate action. The Department of Energy has expressed its desire to transition to cleaner technologies, focused on enhancing mobility through sustainable solutions.

Recently, Globe launched electric-powered shuttles for its employees as part of its goal to reduce vehicle fuel consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Global Electric Transport Philippines (GET) shuttles now service employees at the Globe headquarters in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig and the company’s offices in Makati and Mandaluyong City, with a view toward reducing GHG emissions. The Philippines has committed to reduce these by 75% in 2030; this also aligns with Republic Act 11697, or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, which mandates corporate fleets to ensure that 5% of their vehicles, whether owned or leased, are EVs within the government-prescribed timeframe.

