PEUGEOT PHILIPPINES customers have a chance to win a trip to the 24 Hours of Le Mans race happening in France from June 10 to 11. All expenses of two lucky winners and their companions will be footed by Peugeot, with the winners receiving VIP access to the race, round-trip airfare, and hotel accommodations.

Customers are entitled to join the raffle upon purchase of a brand-new Peugeot vehicle at any authorized dealership nationwide. The current vehicle lineup includes the 2008 SUV, 3008 SUV, 5008 SUV, and the Traveller Premium van.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans (now on its 91st year) is an automobile endurance event that is scheduled to take place at the Circuit Bugatti du Mans in Le Mans, France. Peugeot will enter its 9X8 Hypercar in the newly created Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) class in the World Endurance Championship.

Said Peugeot Philippines Brand Head Maricar Parco, “We’re excited to offer our customers the once-in-a-lifetime experience to witness the sheer power and performance of the Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar and get exclusive VIP access during the 24 Hours Le Mans race in France — the birthplace of Peugeot.”

For more than 10 years, Peugeot has been perfecting its hybrid-electric technology in competition and on the road. The 9X8 will succeed the 905 and 908, victorious at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1992 and 1993, respectively, and in 2009.

Customers can visit any of the 13 Peugeot dealerships located in Metro Manila (Alabang, Balintawak, Makati, Manila Bay, Pasig, and Quezon Avenue), North Luzon (Bulacan and Pampanga), South Luzon (Sta. Rosa and Batangas), Visayas (Cebu and Negros), and Mindanao (Davao).

For more information, visit https://www.peugeot.ph/buy/buy-online/24h-lemans.html. Promo period is until March 30, 2023 only.