HONDA CARS Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) has opened an online parts-selling platform at its official website, www.hondaphil.com. “Honda recommends genuine parts and accessories that are guaranteed (to be) made of quality materials that passed stringent tests,” it said in a release. “Using genuine parts help ensure safety and maintain the vehicle’s pristine condition.” The company added that genuine parts enable customers to save money over the long term, as these do not fail suddenly and do not need to be replaced more often than expected. Customers can shop for Honda genuine parts and accessories through their mobile devices, and can order regular-priced or discounted parts and accessories from 32 participating dealerships nationwide.

The participating dealers include: Honda Cars Ilocos Norte, Honda Cars Pasig, Honda Cars Pangasinan, Honda Cars Shaw, Honda Cars Tarlac, Honda Cars Alabang, Honda Cars Nueva Ecija, Honda Cars Batangas, Honda Cars Pampanga, Honda Cars Calamba, Honda Cars Angeles Clark, Honda Cars Lipa City, Honda Cars Bulacan, Honda Cars San Pablo, Honda Cars Baliuag, Honda Cars Sta. Rosa, Honda Cars Manila, Honda Cars Camsur Pili, Honda Cars Greenhills, Honda Cars Cebu, Honda Cars Quezon City, Honda Cars Mandaue, Honda Cars Marcos Hi-Way, Honda Cars Iloilo, Honda Cars Fairview, Honda Cars Negros, Honda Cars Balintawak, Honda Cars Cagayan, Honda Cars Makati, Honda Cars General Santos, Honda Cars Manila Bay, and Honda Cars Tagum.

On the website, customers need to look for the parts inquiry page and input the Honda vehicle owned along with its year model, with the selection able to be filtered by dealer and discounts. Click the “Search” button to see the list of available parts or accessories; items for purchase can be added by clicking the cart icon. After selecting the preferred parts and accessories, the order will be confirmed once the complete name of the customer, mobile number, and e-mail have been provided for dealer reference. Click the “Send Order” button to finish the purchase process. Payments for the ordered part/s may be done online or onsite.

Online payment modes include bank transfer, GCash, Maya, Credit Card, and Palawan Express (Ayala Cebu Group). Onsite payment may be done via cash, GCash, and credit card. The customer’s preferred dealer will then inform the customer via SMS or e-mail regarding the availability of the item/s ordered. This will be followed by the scheduling of a dealer visit for the installation of these, or customers may also arrange for parts delivery with corresponding shipping fees.