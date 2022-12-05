Mini Resolute Edition now available, priced at P3.3M

1 of 3

MINI ASIA and British United Automobiles, Inc. recently announced the availability of the Mini 3-Door in a special Resolute Edition. Mini describes the Resolute Edition as “(combining) a thrilling drive with an unconventional appeal that is attractive to different target groups, characterized by its hallmark design and modern premium character… (with) extended functionality.”

The exterior design features a classic color scheme while removing chrome elements — a move seen as a “matter of course” for future Mini models in the spirit of sustainability. A Rebel Green exterior suggests “pure sportiness” as the hue was previously only available for the high-performance Mini John Cooper Works. This paintwork is combined with a Pepper White roof finish and matching exterior mirror caps.

Meanwhile, the signature Resolute Bronze color covers the headlight surrounds, radiator grille and rear lights, side scuttles on the front side panels, handles of the doors and tailgate, air intakes in the front apron, and the fuel filler cap. The brand logos and model lettering are rendered in piano black, as are the inner frame of the radiator grille, the tailpipe trim of the exhaust system, and the horizontal radiator grille strut. There is also a black strip running around the lower edge of the windows.

The bonnet stripes and the door sill panels of the Mini Resolute Edition feature parallel lines with a color gradient between a light and a dark shade of gold as well as “RESOLUTE” lettering. The vehicle runs on 18-inch alloy wheels in Pulse Spoke Black design clad in run-flat tires.

The vehicle is powered by a two-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine with Mini TwinPower Turbo Technology (turbocharging, direct injection, Valvetronic), mated to a seven-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with double clutch. Maximum power output is 192hp at 5,000 to 5,500rpm; torque is 280Nm at 1,350 to 4,600rpm.

Its sports seats are wrapped in Mini Yours Leather Lounge in carbon black with striking stitching and piping. The steering wheel is wrapped in Nappa sports leather with an edition emblem on the lower spoke, and the roofliner of the Mini Resolute Edition is in anthracite. Parallel and evenly curved lines in a light shade of gold form a dignified pinstripe pattern on the black background of the surfaces. At the same time, they pick up on the structure of the bonnet stripes. The specific design features are staged with the help of the lighting package, whose LED units provide targeted interior illumination, as well as the ambient light, light piping in the doors and cockpit area, and illuminated door handles and door entry areas.

A multifunctional instrument display behind the steering wheel is fitted as standard. The five-inch digital color display in black presents all driving-relevant information as well as check-control messages and status displays of the driver assistance systems. The latest generation of the Mini operating system optimizes the quick and intuitive control of vehicle functions, audio program, communication, navigation, and apps. Live widgets on the 8.8-inch touch display of the central instrument are used to activate the desired menu item, which can be selected with a swiping motion. Wireless Apple CarPlay is also available. The Harman Kardon hi-fi speaker system is fitted as standard — its 12 high-performance speakers with an output of 360 watts was designed specifically for the vehicle.

The Driving Assistant features collision warning, pedestrian warning with city braking function, and others to make it easier to avoid dangerous situations. Notable features in the Driving Assistant package include Park Distance Control with sensors at the rear, the rearview camera, as well as cruise control function. Lane departure warning helps the driver stay safely on the chosen course at speeds between 70 and 210kph. To prevent unintentional lane departure, the system registers markings at the edge of the lane and alerts the driver if there is a risk of deviation by vibrating the steering wheel. Other innovations in the Driving Assistant package include the camera-based speed and distance control — these help the driver keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front by providing a visual warning when the vehicle in front is too close.

The Mini 3-Door Resolute Edition is now available for viewing at Mini Bonifacio Global City, Mini Pampanga, and Mini Cebu showrooms.