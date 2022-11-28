The Shell Mamplasan mobility site located on the South Luzon Expressway, Biñan, Laguna has switched to renewable energy from Shell Energy Philippines (SEPH). The station, the first to feature Shell Recharge charging points, “will be powered through a mix of solar, geothermal, and hydro energies,” according to Shell Philippines in a release. “The switching to renewable energy at our operations shows our commitment to reducing our own carbon emissions. We continue to work with partners in the decarbonization journey as we transition to a lower carbon economy,” said Country Chair for Shell companies in the Philippines Lorelie Quiambao-Osial — in photo with Shell Energy Philippines, Inc. General Manager Bernd Krukenberg (center) and Pilipinas Shell Vice-President and General Manager for Mobility Randy Del Valle. Shell Mamplasan is the second Shell mobility site to be powered by renewable energy from SEPH. The first one was Shell North Luzon Tollway 1 (NLT1) in Balagtas, Bulacan. In 2020, Shell began transforming its retail fuel stations into one-stop mobility destinations featuring sustainable solutions. These solutions help reduce energy consumption by approximately 30% versus a traditional site.