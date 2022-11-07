FOLLOWING its preview at the recent 8th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS), Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) announced that the all-new BR-V will be launched on Nov. 21. In connection, the first batch of units of the seven-seater SUV has arrived.

In a release, the company said that the all-new Honda BR-V comes with a bolder look and advanced features. “The new design combines the tough characters of an SUV, the space and flexibility of an MPV, along with powerful performance yet fuel-efficient driving, anchored on Honda’s proven track record of quality, reliability, and superior overall value,” stated HCPI. The new iteration bears a more dynamic body shape that gives it an “aggressive and sporty look of an SUV.” The model also gets a newly designed set of 17-inch alloy wheels and higher ground clearance.

Honda also reports that the BR-V has a larger body promising more legroom and headroom for passengers in each row. It also has a larger cargo area, and a flexible interior that features One-Touch Tumble second-row seats and a “dive-down” mechanism for the third row.

Leather seats are available for the VX CVT Honda Sensing and V CVT variants, while high-grade fabric covers the seats of the S CVT and S MT trim. For the first time, the BR-V now features a seat height adjuster and adjustable steering wheel across all variants for added driver convenience.

Powering the model is a 1.5-liter DOHC i-VTEC engine with a maximum power of 121ps at 6,600rpm and maximum torque of 145Nm at 4,300rpm. The power plant is mated to a new continuously variable transmission (CVT) to deliver better fuel efficiency and acceleration response that helps the driver feel more confident when driving through various road conditions — whether city driving or long cruising drives. Honda gives the BR-V a seven-inch Advanced Touchscreen Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; it also gets a remote engine start for added convenience.

Consistent with Honda’s stated global goal to realize zero traffic collision fatalities by 2050, the all-new BR-V VX CVT is equipped with Honda Sensing — the brand’s advanced safety technology suite which provides comprehensive protection for drivers and passengers by giving warnings and taking action to reduce the risks of accidents. Honda Sensing safety features include: Collision Mitigation Brake System, Auto-High Beam, Lane Keeping Assist System, Lead Car Departure Notification System, Road Departure Mitigation System with Lane Departure Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow. Side curtain air bags, Lane Watch Camera and rear seatbelt reminder are exclusively available for the VX CVT Honda Sensing. In addition, the Walk Away Auto Lock is available for the VX CVT Honda Sensing and V CVT variants, while the Remote Engine Start is available for the VX CVT Honda Sensing, V CVT, and S CVT variants.

Standard across the trims are speed-sensing auto door locks, dual and side air bags, reverse camera with guidelines, driver and front passenger seatbelt reminder, anti-lock brake system, electronic brakeforce distribution, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, security alarm, immobilizer, emergency stop signal and Isofix child seat anchor.

The all-new BR-V was awarded a five-star rating in the latest ASEAN NCAP (New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asia) last September 2022. “We are excited to share news of the arrival of our stocks of the all-new BR-V. We are ready for launch and looking forward to reaching out to more Filipino families and being part of their journeys. With its design and features, the all-new Honda BR-V will bring the SUV experience of customers to the next level,” said HCPI President Masahiko Nakamura.

The all-new Honda BR-V will be available in four variants with the following prices: 1.5 VX CVT Honda Sensing (P1.39 million), BR-V 1.5 V CVT (P1.3 million), BR-V 1.5 S CVT (P1.19 million), BR-V 1.5 S MT (P1.1 million). Available colors are Premium Opal White Silver Pearl (new color for VX CVT and V CVT for an additional P20,000), Meteoroid Grey Metallic (new color for all variants), Crystal Black Pearl (for V CVT and S CVT), Lunar Silver Metallic (for all variants), and Taffeta White (for S CVT and S MT).

HCPI has opened its order books for the BR-V; the launch will be streamed on HCPI’s official Facebook on Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. For more information, visit the company’s social media pages or www.hondaphil.com.