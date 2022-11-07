Jeep, Overland Kings hold campground cook-off

1 of 2

JEEP PHILIPPINES held off an outdoor cook-off at the Silent Sanctuary Reserve Campgrounds, featuring with the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator. Teaming up with Overland Kings, one of the aftermarket industry’s most popular resource shops for off-roading and overlanding, Jeep Philippines suited up the vehicles with fitments to highlight the talent of two of the most popular chefs in the country.

In collaboration with highly celebrated Chef JP Anglo of Sarsa, Hapag, and Cafe Batwan; and Ryan Morales Reyes, nicknamed “Ninong Ry,” one of the fastest growing culinary content creators in the country, Overland Kings turned the Jeep trucks into full-service mobile kitchens and in-camp on-ground sleeping facilities.

To show the versatility of a Jeep in a group camping adventure, the vehicles were fitted with kitchen systems by Mountain Mule — the Jeep-specific pull-out kitchen drawer for the Wrangler and the full-length drawer kitchen for the Gladiator that acted as grills and propane-powered stovetops. These on-board systems incorporate not only the actual cooking decks, but also mobile counters for food prep and washing. The capacity of the Jeep trucks was fully maximized in that the pull-out kitchen drawers could tucked back into the cargo hold in a seamless flush.

Each Jeep truck was also built with a roof tent and awning for the full “glamping” experience to complement the outdoor gourmet culinary experience. iKamper tents and awnings were fitted atop each truck, depending on the size and roof deck capacity. This customization option allows the overlanding aficionado to enjoy the great outdoors, while bringing along the comfort and exclusivity that he and his family is accustomed to.

As the first of more to come, this cook-off collaboration takes to heart the energy of community and camaraderie. It demonstrates the versatility of a Jeep and how a little ingenuity and the right partnership can bring an idea to life, wherever it may be.