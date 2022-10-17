HONDA CARS CAUAYAN (HCCU) in Isabela opened last Oct. 3, bringing the Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) dealership count to 37.

HCCU is strategically located in Barangay Tagaran along the National Highway of Cauayan City. In a release, HCPI said that the new dealership makes the Honda brand even closer to customers in Northeastern Luzon. HCCU measures 3,545 sq.m., and features a five-car display showroom, spacious customer lounge, and a Modulo and Mugen parts and accessories corner. Honda owners may also bring their vehicles for after-sales services such as preventive maintenance and general repairs as HCCU’s service area has 15 work bays and eight lifters, along with “state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.” Customers will be assisted by HCCU’s well-trained sales consultants, service advisors, and technicians.

HCCU is the fourth Honda Cars dealer under the management of the Gateway Group. Through HCCU, Honda will “fortify its presence in an already widely established dealer network in the Luzon area.” Furthermore, HCCU “embodies Honda’s global standard of delivering excellent products, as well as services throughout the customer journey.” HCCU is also the first dealership to adopt the complete new visual identity that sports a refreshed look and new dealership signage design, aligned with Honda Motor Co., Ltd. in Japan.

“We are delighted to welcome Honda Cars Cauayan once again into HCPI’s roster of dealerships. The growing network of Honda Cars dealers in the Philippines affirms Honda’s commitment to reaching out to more customers to help ensure a smooth and convenient ownership experience for them. Congratulations and all the best to the Gateway Group. We look forward to serving more customers in partnership with them,” said HCPI President Masahiko Nakamura.

Honda Cars Cauayan is open from Mondays to Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For appointments or inquiries, contact 0917-844-6586. Alternatively, customers may check Honda’s Virtual Showroom at www.hondaphil.com for convenience in exploring Honda vehicles, online reservations, or booking service appointments.