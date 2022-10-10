MG Libis is brand’s 42nd Philippine dealership

1 of 3

LIBIS is said to be a “progressive locale” within Quezon City, and MG Philippines has chosen the location for its newest dealership. Seen as an ideal site to “introduce the MG brand to an even wider audience,” MG Libis is located along E. Rodriguez Avenue, and measures 500 sq. m.

The dealership is also within close proximity of other major Metro Manila cities such as Marikina and Pasig, and is very near to the eastern province of Rizal. The dealership floor easily houses five display vehicles — of reasonable distance from one another for easy and convenient viewing by customers. MG Libis also features a fully loaded service bay with multiple hydraulic lifters, allowing the accommodation of more periodic maintenance service (PMS) appointments a day.

MG Philippines President and CEO Atty. Alberto B. Arcilla said, “The opening of MG Libis aligns with (the company’s) continuous effort to make the latest MG products and services accessible to even more Filipinos. These stylish, modern, British heritage MG vehicles are also attainable and fuel-efficient — qualities that set the brand apart as a stand-out option for consumers who are keen on making a responsible automobile purchase. The new MG Libis showroom and service facility, like every MG dealership in our 42-strong nationwide dealership network, offers a safe and easily-accessible venue where clients can feel at ease while experiencing the MG brand’s products and top-notch services.”

MG Libis is operated by Britannica United Motors, Inc. group, and joins the 42-strong MG Philippines nationwide dealership network. “With MG Libis, we are excited to service this dynamic locale in Quezon City and provide a modern, safe venue where clients can learn more about MG Philippines’ latest offerings,” stated Britannica United Motors, Inc. President Jan Andrew T. Po. “Libis is one of the most progressive locales not just in Quezon City but in the entire of Metro Manila, and MG Libis looks forward to showcasing these British heritage MG cars and SUVs to a young, upwardly mobile client base.”

MG Libis offers test drives of MG cars and SUVs, provides after-sales service to existing MG owners, and boasts a spacious dealership facility that exhibits the latest design language and functionality of global MG dealerships, consistent with other overseas MG markets such as Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and South America.

MG Libis is located at Lot 35 Block 11, E. Rodriguez Jr. Avenue, Bagumbayan, Libis, Quezon City. Its showroom and after-sales servicing is open from Monday to Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Only the showroom is open Sundays. For more information, contact 0931-889-6035 or e-mail sales.mglibis@grandcanyon.ph; or like the MG Libis official Facebook account, MGLibis.

The MG Philippines website is MGMotor.com.ph, official Facebook account is OfficialMGPhilippines, and Instagram account is mg_philippines.