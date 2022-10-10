CHANGAN PHILIPPINES extends its “Flex in the City” campaign, which allows customers to acquire a Changan model at “best-ever” prices, along with a choice of flexible payment options.

The Changan Alsvin 1.4L 5MT is offered at P65,000 off (SRP P629,000), P70,000 off on the 1.5L 5DCT variant (SRP P689,000), and P80,000 off on the 1.5L 5DCT Platinum trim (SRP P739,000).

Changan Philippines lops off P101,000 the price of the Changan CS35 Plus 1.4L 7DCT-Lite variant (SRP P999,000), P120,000 off on the 1.4L DCT Hype variant (SRP P1.149 million), and P110,000 off on the 1.4L 7DCT Luxe variant (SRP P1.169 million). The Changan CS75 Plus is now available at P105,000 off (SRP P1.379 million).

Low down payment offerings are available as follows: Alsvin 1.4L 5MT (P23,830), 1.5L 5DCT (P26,030), and 1.5 L 5DCT Platinum (P22,030); CS35 Plus Lite (P32,230), Hype (P31,230), and Luxe (P43,630); and CS75 Plus (P77,580).

Changan Philippines also extends “stress-free” amortization plans with 50% down payment: Alsvin 1.4L 5MT (P314,500 DP + P6,174 monthly), 1.5L 5DCT (P344,500 DP + P6,783 monthly), 1.5L DCT Platinum (P369,500 DP + P7,193 monthly); CS35 Plus Lite (P499,500 DP + P9,843 monthly), Hype (P574,500 DP + P11,257 monthly), and Luxe (P584,500 + P11,654 monthly).

For the CS75 Plus: P689,500 DP + P14,160 monthly.

For the low down payment options, the company bundles these perks in: one-year comprehensive motorcar insurance, three-year LTO registration, chattel mortgage, and tint, floor mats, and seat covers. Details are available on www.changanphil.com or ChanganPhil on Facebook.