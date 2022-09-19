Geely and Hyundai join CAMPI

1 of 2

TOGETHER WITH a tally of August vehicle sales, the latest joint report of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) also revealed the commencement of membership of two brands: Geely and Hyundai.

On the CAMPI/TMA sales table, Geely (Sojitz G Auto Philippines Corp.) and Hyundai Motor Philippines (HMPH) reported sales of 839 and 500 units, respectively, during the month.

This underscored good news for the two associations as vehicle sales breached the 30,000 mark in the month of August. The 30,185 units sold in the month represent 90.5% growth versus the 15,847 vehicles moved in the same month last year.

“The recovery of the industry is indeed on track as we reached monthly sales of above 30,000 units — a pre-pandemic monthly performance level last recorded in 2019. This year-on-year improvement of 90.5% in August brings us closer to achieving the industry sales target this year,” said CAMPI President Atty. Rommel Gutierrez.

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) led the month’s sales with 14,720 units sold, up 5.6% over the July figure (13,936). The company cornered 48.8% of total vehicle sales. Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) held on to second place with 4,446 vehicles sold, despite a 11.6% dip versus its July total (5,027). In third place was Nissan Philippines, Inc. (NPI), accounting for 5.3% of total sales with 1,594 units sold (6.5% down versus the July figure of 1,705). Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC) secured fourth place with 1,450 units sold in August (plus 8% over its July figure of 1,342), and Suzuki Philippines, Inc. (SPH) completed the top five with 1,425 vehicles moved in August (minus 8.8% versus the 1,582-unit total in July).

Year to date, CAMPI-TMA has sold 212,872 units, equivalent to 25.1% growth compared with the same period last year. — Kap Maceda Aguila