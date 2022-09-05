DEVELOPED and managed by MPT Mobility, NLEX Drive and Dine is said to “bring together a diverse mix of retail, outlet, leisure, and convenience offers for families and friends to unwind, relax, and create fun memories.”

Strategically set in the last stop before heading to Skyway or Mindanao Avenue Smart Connect, NLEX Drive and Dine is considered the top motorist toll service facility along NLEX, with an average daily foot traffic count of over 23,000, as well as an average daily vehicle count of over 7,000 on regular days and over 10,000 during peak season. Its expansiveness, variety of popular partner establishments, and high foot and vehicle traffic make it the ideal site for brands that are looking to increase their awareness and presence along the country’s longest expressway.

“More than being the leading rest stop, NLEX Drive and Dine has become the go-to destination for comfort and convenience of NLEX motorists and adjacent communities,” said MPT Mobility President and Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) CEO Rodrigo Franco. “This has led to an increase in visitors and demand for more food, shopping, and recreational options. So, we must grow and answer this need.”

NLEX Drive and Dine expansion includes the planned construction of five new buildings and a multi-level parking facility. USDS, the country’s leading branded outlet store for shoes, clothes, and home improvements, has already joined the roster and is targeting to open in October 2022. Building 1 is currently occupied by Nike, Levi’s, Oregon Premium Outlet Center, Casio, and A+ Premium Tech Dept. Building 2 still has vacant units, at approximately 150 square meters (sq.m.) each, at the ground and second floors. Building 3 has four vacant units, each at 200 sq.m. and with two floors. Buildings 4 and 5 are two-storey structures with six 200-sq.m. vacant units each.

For leasing inquiries, contact 0919-081-3972 or email jsvelasquez@mptmobility.com.

NLEX Drive and Dine is one of the seven existing operating units under MPT Mobility. MPT Mobility is the innovations arm of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) whose aim is to improve the overall Pinoy traveling experience through tech-forward products and services and integrating mobility infrastructure all over the Philippines. For more information, visit www.mptmobility.com.ph.