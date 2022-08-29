Philippine Rallycross Series awards 2021 season victors

1 of 2

THE PHILIPPINE Rallycross (PHRX) Series honored the winners of the 2021 Rallycross Season during an awards night held at the Two Bott’s Resto Bar Co., in Southwoods Ecocentrum in Biñan, Laguna last August 11. The awarding ceremony took place belatedly after being postponed numerous times due to the pandemic.

The series of races was run over 12 rounds – mainly on a specially laid-out dirt track at the Clark Global City in Pampanga. While flagging off in March 2021, unexpected lockdowns and restrictions by the government’s COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases pushed the season to this year. The final round was completed last April.

PHRX organizers Olson Camacho, Ronnie Trinidad, and Eggay Quesada led the awarding ceremony which was attended by the Rallycross participants. Awards were handed out to champions of the Series from Groups 1, 2, 3, 4, Open, UV, AWD, RWD, Novice Class, and Ladies Class. Group 1 winners are (in order from first place) Noli Tinio, Choy Mabunay, and JP Polintan; Group 2 and 3 winners are Louie Camacho, Steve Acayan, and Paul Santos; Group 4 winners are Steve Acayan, Paul Santos, and Alex Gonzales; Open Class winners are Patrick Ng, Dindo de Jesus, and Mon Dimapilis; UV Class winners are Patrick Ng, Mon Dimapilis, and Allan Sarmiento; AWD Class winners are Patrick Ng, Mon Dimapilis, and Allan Sarmiento; RWD winners are Dindo de Jesus, Jun Magno, and EZ Ligaya; Ladies Class winner are Kathy Villar, Elysse Menorca, and Pauline Barrenchea.

The Novice Driver Award was given to Daniel Urian. Other special awards were handed out to participants.

The 2021 Philippine Rallycross Series was made possible by Clark Global City, Phoenix Pulse Technology, Isuzu Philippines Corporation, and was supported by Accelera Tires, Autoplus Sports, Method Race Wheels, Ironman 4×4 PH, Tyron Runflat, Armormax, Impenetra, CW Home Depot, Aguila Glass, AC Delco, Atoy Customs, Clark Development Corporation, JS Mina Audio System, Two Bott’s Resto Bar, Pradera Verde, Martin DV, Motoring Today, Autocar Philippines, and Wheels Philippines.