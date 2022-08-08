New Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT super SUV now here

1 of 3

PORSCHE calls the new Cayenne the “sportiest version” of the model yet, and the SUV has proven this by setting the lap record for SUVs at the iconic Nürburgring — negotiating the challenging Nordschleife course in seven minutes, 38.9 seconds.

Now available in the Philippines, the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is said to be “set up for maximum performance and handling, and combines outstanding driving dynamics with the capability to be driven daily.”

Powering the “super SUV” is a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 producing 640ps and 850Nm, allowing it to sprint from a standstill 100kph in 3.3 seconds — up to a top speed of 300kph. Mated to the engine is a faster-shifting eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission.

The new Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT comes standard with all the available chassis systems, as well as performance tires developed specifically for the model. The Stuttgart-headquartered brand maintained that the powertrain and chassis are also uniquely configured, resulting in “superb racetrack capability.”

Passive chassis components and reengineered active control systems for handling and performance allow the vehicle to “ride lower than any other Cayenne,” while a three-chamber air suspension is more rigid, and the damper settings of the Porsche Active Suspension Management, as well as the application of the Power Steering Plus and rear-axle steering, have been adapted accordingly.

The performance orientation extends to the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) active roll stabilization and Porsche Traction Management (PTM) control for improved roll stability and roadholding. The company also reported that the new Cayenne Turbo GT exhibits more precise turn-in behavior at higher cornering speeds. New 22-inch Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires and the standard-fit Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) unit also accommodate the more dynamic drive.

Exclusively available in a four-seater coupe configuration, the latest model bears a unique front apron, larger side cooling air intakes, a contoured carbon roof, black wheel arch extensions, and 22-inch GT Design wheels in Neodyme. Model-specific carbon side plates are fitted lengthwise onto the roof spoiler. Also unique is the adaptively extendable rear spoiler’s lip, which increases downforce by up to 40 kilograms. The model’s rear is finished by a carbon diffuser panel.

Premium standard equipment within are 18-way Adaptive Sports Seats in front, a sport rear seat system, and a multifunction sports steering wheel. The Cayenne Turbo GT also gets the latest Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system with a new user interface and operating logic — fully compatible with Apple CarPlay and also allows for in-depth integration of Apple Music and Apple Podcasts. In addition, the infotainment system now also includes Android Auto.