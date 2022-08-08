Toyota adds FX, Cargo trims to Lite Ace lineup

1 of 2

AS IT PROMISED during the launch of the all-new Lite Ace last month, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) promptly added two variants to its new workhorse model meant to support Filipino micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In addition to the Panel Van and Pickup variants, the Lite Ace lineup now boasts the FX Utility Van and Cargo Aluminum Van forms. The variants are available for preorder in all Toyota dealerships nationwide.

The FX Utility Van can seat up to 12 people, including the driver. On the other hand, the Cargo Aluminum Van is designed for agricultural businesses or the transportation of dry goods and other materials.

In a release, TMP First Vice-President for Vehicle Sales Operations Sherwin Chualim said, “We are very encouraged by the warm reception and positive product feedback that we received from customers when we released the first two variants of the all-new Lite Ace. One of the key strengths of the… line is its versatility and flexibility, and with the availability of the FX Utility Van and Cargo Aluminum variants, we will be able to address the needs of more entrepreneurs and business operators for efficient and economical transport.”

Powered by a 1.5-liter gasoline engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission, the Lite Ace line also features safety equipment like SRS air bags.

Customers can also avail of special financing packages for these two new variants through Toyota Financial Services Philippines (TFSPH). The Lite Ace FX Utility Van will retail for P727,000, while the Cargo Aluminum Van will be priced at P699,000. The units are expected to arrive in September.

For more information, visit toyota.com.ph/asenso, download the myToyota app for Android or iOS, follow Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook and Instagram, or ToyotaMotorPH on Twitter. TMP is also on Viber (Toyota PH).