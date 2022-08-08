“DEVELOPING a car that delivers a driving experience like no other takes years of research and development; a large team of engineers and master test drivers; as well as cutting-edge test tracks that simulate every type of road condition in the world,” said Lexus Philippines in a recent release, and added that continued testing, refinement, and improvement are hallmarks of the Japan-headquartered luxury auto marque. This is completed by participation in international racing competitions as proving ground for its new technologies, and help to evolve the brand as a driver-oriented one.

Lexus engineers insist that a vehicle must respond faithfully to the driver’s intentions: Turn as soon as the steering wheel is turned, accelerate rapidly while following the intended line. If these expectations are met, enjoyment will turn into delight.

“When you are behind the wheel of a Lexus, driving isn’t just a task. When driving enjoyment comes naturally, holding the steering wheel, enjoying the efficient and lightning-quick automatic transmissions, and working the pedals can be elevated into an art form,” the company said.

Lexus aims to not only improve on the brand’s level of refinement, but to also create vehicles that carry a unique Lexus identity. This philosophy is known as the Lexus Driving Signature (LDS) and this paradigm heralds a new chapter in the evolution of the luxury marque.

What is the LDS? “In its purest essence, LDS pursues linear operation that is faithful to driver’s intentions. The goal of LDS is to amplify confidence, comfort, and overall love of driving through the faithful execution of driver intentions,” explained the company.

To achieve this goal, the chief engineer for each Lexus model has the responsibility of guiding the teams that develop vehicles to a higher standard defined by Master Driver Akio Toyoda and Lexus International President and Chief Branding Officer Koji Sato. An essential piece of crafting the LDS is the Shimoyama Technical Center Test Track — where the toughest and most challenging roads in the world have been replicated. “Imagine a road course that duplicates every possible kind of on-road scenario in the world. A road where vertical changes are so severe and abrupt that finding the proper suspension damping setting is critical. In a place like this, the stability and handling of a car would be put to the test,” said Lexus.

Safety also ranks high with Lexus. Enveloping drivers and passengers in another layer of protection is Lexus Safety Sense (LSS), a comprehensive suite of active safety equipment which includes a Pre-Collision System (PCS); Adaptive High Beam System; Automatic High Beam System (AHB); Lane Tracing Assist (LTA); Lane Departure Alert (LDA); and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC). These complement the comprehensive standard safety features already found on every Lexus.

As the electrification of mobility progresses, Lexus said that driving enjoyment will not be lost. In fact, it might even be enhanced — with the brand already revealing a new, core Lexus Electrified technology to support the vision exemplified by the futuristic LF-30 concept car. Lexus Advanced Posture Control technology takes care of the drive-power output from high-torque electric motors on all four wheels to tune vehicle posture with human sensibilities. Completely independent control of front and rear drive wheels allows the appropriate provision of front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive, depending on the driving situation. Compact and lightweight drive-power units expand freedom in vehicle packaging and are used to enable ideal driving, regardless of the road surface or conditions.

The company insists that the connection between man and machine will only continue to become deeper, meaningful, safer, and even more exciting. Vehicle dynamics and safety will continue to evolve, and so will the art and enjoyment of driving.