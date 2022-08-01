1 of 2

CELEBRATING the continuing partnership of Land Rover Classic and watchmaker Elliot Brown, 1,000 examples of the Elliot Brown Holton Land Rover Trophy II Expedition watches will be made available.

Priced at £595 (around P40,000), the timepiece is inspired by the New Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II, which in turn is a homage to seven decades of global Land Rover exploration and adventure. The watch is based on the best-selling Holton Professional model of Elliot Brown, and bears features influenced by the iconic 4×4. For instance, it highlights the unique camouflage of each car, and bears a design with the outlines of 23 locations that have played a part in Land Rover’s off-roading and exploration adventures for more than 70 years.

The watch is available in addition to the unique Competitor’s Edition timepiece reserved exclusively for customers of the vehicle.

The case is made of 316L marine-grade stainless steel, and the caseback is individually numbered, stamped and engraved with the Land Rover Trophy logo and Union Jack, and is bolted down with oversize seals. The bezel is a 120-click divers type with high grip, 1200HV stainless steel inserts and SuperLuminova markings. A Swiss Ronda Caliber 715 with low battery indicator drives the movement — secured in an internal “floating” shock-absorption housing.

In a release, the watchmaker said “hidden silhouettes of Defender series Land Rovers both old and new (which) are visible in the dark and by day via a UV torch that is supplied with each timepiece.” Meanwhile, the camouflage design extends to the watch dial, which boasts SuperLuminova that glows in white, ice blue, and pale green in the dark.

On the dial are black hands and a white lollipop counterbalance on the blue-tipped second hand. At the base of the dial under the “6” baton are “Freezing Point,” along with a “frozen star” at the 32 seconds position. “The case displays the unique number given to every watch, along with the Land Rover Trophy logo, Union Flag and silhouettes of Series Land Rovers, brightly brushed in contrast to the dark matt background,” continued the release. The watch is matched with a soft rubber deployant strap.

Each watch comes with strap-changing tools plus the aforementioned high-power UV/white LED rechargeable micro torch. The watch is pressure-tested “three times including in water at 200 meters.” For more information, visit https://elliotbrownwatches.com/pages/land-rover-classic-trophy.