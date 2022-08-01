Geely PHL opens dealership in Dumaguete City

GEELY official local distributor Sojitz G Auto Philippines Corp. (SGAP) announced the opening of Geely Dumaguete, in Central Visayas at the heart of Negros Oriental.

An addition to the Gateway Group’s Geely showrooms, Geely Dumaguete is a 971-sq.m. facility that can accommodate six cars for display and has four work bays for service. The outlet is located at Poblacion, Sibulan, Negros Oriental, Dumaguete City.

“Dumaguete is definitely one of the best places to put up a Geely outlet in order to capture the increasing vehicle demand supported by its booming tourist attractions. I would like to congratulate the Gateway Group for opening yet another dealership in the Visayas region. Starting with just one outlet, it quickly expanded to multiple outlets nationwide. The firm confidence in Geely pushes us to further get this young brand achieve greater heights,” said SGAP President & CEO Yugo Kiyofuji in a release. For more information, customers may reach Geely Dumaguete at 0906-242-8706 or sales.geely.dumaguete@gatewaygroup.com.ph.