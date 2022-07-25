ISUZU PHILIPPINES CORP. (IPC) marked its 25th inaugural anniversary last week at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, where company officials also disclosed a new “Road To Progress” vision.

In a speech delivered to shareholders, dealers, suppliers, bank partners, members of the media, VIPs of the industry, and executives and employees, IPC President Noboru Murakami thanked everyone who contributed to the success of company. “The main reason why IPC has attained these countless achievements throughout the years is because we have the unwavering support of each and every one of you,” he said.

Isuzu Philippines also received congratulatory messages from Isuzu Motors Ltd. Executive Officer Koji Nakamura, Mitsubishi Corp. Division COO Kyoya Kondo, AC Motors Automobile Group President Antonio “Toti” Zara III, and House of Investment Senior Vice-President and Car Business Operations Head Johnny Fetalvero.

In the anniversary video shown during the program, former IPC employees from different divisions: Myrna Valle (Administration), Arnel Deunida (Manufacturing), Joseph Bautista (Sales & Marketing), Edward De Guzman (Aftersales), and Arthur Balmadrid (SVP), all of whom are pioneers, also shared their significant Isuzu experiences at the time IPC was just starting. The video conveyed that the values instilled by the pioneers are now serving as one of the pillars of foundation of the current employees in attaining new achievements in the years to come.

Apart from celebrating 25 years of success, IPC also shared the company’s plans on adhering to the sustainable development goals through a new vision, “Road to Progress,” which is going to be the underlying motive of business activities and goals moving forward.

According to the presentation of IPC President Murakami, the vision aims to realign IPC’s business process through a new perspective focusing on environment, social, and governance. One of the steps IPC takes in protecting the environment is shifting its energy source from coal power plants to renewable forms like solar energy to decrease the carbon emission of its manufacturing activities.

IPC is also encouraging its dealers to follow its lead in switching to renewable energy in the next years — envisioning a lower carbon footprint for the entire Isuzu dealer network.

