Usman crop damage exceeds P1 billion mark

AGRICULTURAL damage caused by tropical depression Usman exceeded a billion pesos, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said Tuesday.

According to the latest update from the DA Disaster Risk Reduction Management (DA) unit, agricultural damage now amounts to P1.18 billion, affecting 25,240 metric tons (MT) worth of crops over 62,231 hectares, with damage being felt by 56,108 farmers and fisherfolk.

Damage to rice fields was valued at P1.06 billion affecting 21,738 MT worth of crops, over 55,945 hectares and affecting 48,630 farmers in Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, Sorsogon, Capiz, Leyte, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar and Samar.

Corn damage amounted to P27.59 million, with lost production at 286 MT over 5,737 hectares affecting 4,576 farmers in Albay, Camarines Sur, Masbate and Sorsogon.

Damage to high-value crops amounted to P56.99 million, affecting production of 3,216 MT, over 649 hectares of and 2,556 farmers in Albay, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Sorsogon, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar and Samar.

Damage to livestock was estimated at P16.78 million, affecting 256 farmers in Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Eastern Samar, and Northern Samar.

Damage to fisheries was estimated at P15.37 million, affecting 90 fishermen in Oriental Mindoro, Camarines Norte and Sorsogon.

Damage to agricultural facilities was P500,000 in small-scale irrigation projects in Camarines Sur and Sorsogon. — Reicelene Joy N. Ignacio