USAID offers MSMEs COVID-19 recovery grants

THE United States will be granting financial assistance for the recovery of hard-hit micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) after the pandemic, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said.

The agency on May 22 issued a Request for Applications (RFA) for MSME Recovery Grants, which is a part of the USAID-Philippines Delivering Effective Government for Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth or the DELIVER project.

“As one of its components, DELIVER is working towards improving MSME competitiveness in the country,” according to the RFA call.

“COVID-19 is a big threat to the continued operations of all enterprises in the country, particularly the MSMEs that are most vulnerable to the impact of the pandemic.”

MSME operations were disrupted after President Rodrigo R. Duterte placed Luzon on lockdown starting mid-March, suspending work, classes, and public transportation.

The DELIVER is a $17.7-million five-year project that extends support to allied countries within the Indo-Pacific region.

In aid of MSME recovery, the USAID said it may award grants, ranging from P1 million to 7 million. The grants are expected to be awarded by August.

“USAID/DELIVER anticipates multiple awards… valued at P15 million. It is anticipated that each grant award may range from between P1 million-7 million.”

The US government has provided a total of $15.5 million, or P780 million, worth of financial assistance to support the Philippines’ response against the pandemic. — Charmaine A. Tadalan









