US, PHL, Japan forces to hold joint military exercises

MEMBERS OF the US, Japanese and Philippine military will hold the third KAMANDAG exercises on Oct. 9–18 in various training venues in Luzon and Palawan. In a statement on Monday, the US Embassy in the Philippines said this year’s activities would include for the first time assault amphibious vehicle training involving forces from the three countries as well as a low-altitude air defense and threat reaction training for US and Philippine forces. “Together, these activities represent an increase in military capability and a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and demonstrate the ability to forward deploy forces in the event of a crisis or natural disaster,” the embassy said. KAMANDAG 3 will also hold humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions. KAMANDAG is an acronym for the Filipino phrase “Kaagapay Ng Mga Mandirigma Ng Dagat,” which means “Cooperation of Warriors of the Sea.”