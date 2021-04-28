THE UNITED States government has given P12 million to boost research and innovation efforts in universities located outside the capital.

In a statement on Wednesday, the US Embassy in Manila said the grant made through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) was distributed to “five Philippine universities for research and innovation during the pandemic.”

The beneficiaries are: University of San Carlos, a private Catholic institution; and four government-owned institutions — Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University, Mariano Marcos State University, Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology, and University of the Philippines-Visayas.

The grants are intended to assist the academic institutions in further pursuing previously USAID-funded research.

USAID’s Science, Technology, Research, and Innovation for Development (STRIDE) project has funded over 60 research groups from 20 institutions nationwide, the embassy said. — Gillian M. Cortez