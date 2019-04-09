US comic Tom Green to perform in Makati

CANADIAN-AMERICAN funny man Michael Thomas “Tom” Green is set to make Filipinos laugh as he makes a stop in Makati on his ongoing Asia Comedy Tour. The show will be held on April 13 at the ballroom of the City Club of Alphaland Place in Makati City.

The 47-year-old comedian, who counts George Carlin, Richard Pryor, and Jerry Lewis as some of his influences, described his form of comedy as “high energy” and promises a “hilarious show that deals with the crazy world we live in today and how technology is ruining it,” he was quoted as saying in a press release.

Mr. Green started doing comedy at 16 “because I love making people laugh” before going off to get a degree in television broadcasting which he credits to have led him to star in his self-titled MTV show in 1994.

Aside from cracking jokes about how technology is making it harder for people to live their lives, Mr. Green starred in films such as Road Trip (2000), Charlie’s Angels (2000), and Shred (2008). He was also briefly married to actress Drew Barrymore from 2002 to 2003.

In 2003, he served as a guest host on the Late Show with David Letterman after which he started hosting his own late-night talk show on MTV titled The New Tom Green Show. From 2006 to 2011 he hosted an internet talk show, Tom Green’s House Tonight, from his living room.

He started doing stand-up in 2010. His Asian comedy tour includes stops in Japan and Thailand. “[My main source of inspiration for my material] is this crazy world we live in! You can’t make this stuff up!” he said in the release.









While this might be his first time to be performing in the Philippines, Mr. Green isn’t unfamiliar with Filipinos as his manager is John Schneider, the brother of actor/comedian Rob Schneider. The Schneider’s maternal grandmother is Filipina.

“I’ve met his mother Pilar… so I have a lot of Filipinos already in my life. John’s mom Pilar is wonderful and always says she’s praying for my success. I better not disappoint… I hear the Filpino people love to laugh,” Mr. Green said, before adding that he is “looking forward to having some delicious adobo and lumpia and maybe a little [bibingka] for desert.”

The Tom Green Asia Comedy Tour in Manila will be on April 13, 8:30 p.m., at the Ballroom of the City Club, Alphaland Place, Ayala Ave., Makati City. Tickets are P1,600 and P3,000, and are available via www.ticketworld.com.ph or 0920-971-7055 or 0917-570-3057. For more information, visit www.comedyfest.asia. — ZBC