URC offers shield for health workers vs virus

Universal Robina Corp. (URC) is donating film commonly used in food packaging to hospitals for use as protective material between patients and health workers.

In a statement Sunday, the Gokongwei-led manufacturer said it is distributing Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) films to hospitals dealing with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients.

It said the films will become an added measure to protect health workers from contracting the virus given the current lack of personal protective equipment (PPEs).

The film rolls are currently being used by the Philippine General Hospital Obstetrics and Gynecology department as a protective barrier in their triage, examination area, diagnostic area and operating room.

URC said it has also given film rolls to Philippine Heart Center and Batangas Municipal Health Office, and will be distributing to more hospitals in the coming days.

“We will do our best to help our communities during this difficult time, not only through keeping our products available for the people we serve, but also with initiatives from other parts of our value chain,” URC President and Chief Executive Officer Irwin C. Lee said in the statement.









Aside from aiding hospitals, URC is also donating film rolls to its sister company Robinsons Bank Corp. to be used as a protective barrier in bank branches. The film acts as a safety measure for employees in transacting with clients.

URC is one of the core units of JG Summit Holdings, Inc. It is the manufacturer behind food products like Great Taste Coffee, Magic Crackers, C2 Green Tea and Nova Multi-Grain Snacks.

The company booked earnings of P7 billion in the nine months to September 2019, up 3% year on year. Its shares at the stock exchange increased P1.50 or 1.48% to P103 each on Friday. – Denise A. Valdez

















