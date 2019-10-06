Upgraded Porsche Macan twins with 911, 918 Spyder

1 of 3

THE upgraded Porsche Macan has moved closer to its sports car stable mates.

Porsche on July 25 held in Shanghai the world premiere of the latest version of the Macan, the German brand’s compact SUV that, from its 2014 debut, is focused on the “sport” part of its sport-ute configuration. In its new form, the car wears “numerous details which reflect the DNA” of the Porsche 911 and 918 Spyder sport models, according to Porsche.

It cited in particular the Macan’s lighting system, which is made up of LED headlights (the adaptive Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus is an option), a three-part, three-dimensional LED taillight strip and the four-point brake lights, all of which mimic those fitted to the 911 and 918 Spyder. Along with new light fixtures, the Macan’s front end has been reshaped so it now appears wider while the rear has turned more sloping, evoking the sports cars’ silhouette. New paint jobs — Miami Blue, Mamba Green Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic and Crayon — and interior packages ensure the Macan is now more customizable, Porsche said.

It added the latest Macan’s “link to the 911 is consolidated” in the cabin by the optional GT sports steering wheel which features the car’s driving mode switch, plus the Sport Response Button for the Sports Chrono Package.

Another key feature of the new car is the Porsche Communication Management which integrates a rising center console and a full-HD touch screen, measuring 11 inches across, into the redesigned instrument panel. The user interface for the system’s infotainment functions can be personalized, and the Connect Plus module underpins various digital functions and services, such as intelligent voice control and the real-time traffic information. The Here Cloud connection allows access to swarm-based traffic data while the new Offroad Precision App makes it possible to record and analyze off-road driving performance.

Also new to the Macan is the Traffic Jam Assist with an adaptive cruise control function, which partially automates acceleration and braking at speeds up to 60 kph, as well as assists with steering in slow-moving traffic.









Porsche, which bills the Macan as a “sports car in the compact SUV segment,” said it has fine-tuned the model’s chassis to allow for a more “neutral” handling — neither under-steering nor over-steering during cornering — while still being stable and comfortable-riding.

Unchanged in the new Macan are its staggered-size wheels (20 inches in front, 21 inches in the rear, all fitted with freshly developed tires) and the Porsche Traction Management for the car’s all-wheel drive train.

No announcement regarding the new Macan’s engine development has been made yet.