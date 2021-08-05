THE TRANSPORTATION department said Thursday that the inauguration of the upgraded Butuan Airport in Agusan del Norte and the expanded Cantilan Port in Surigao del Sur are expected to boost economic activity in the Caraga Administrative Region.

“The Butuan Airport development project… covers the asphalt overlay of the airport’s runway, which was completed on 31 July 2021, and the repair… of the passenger terminal building,” the department said in a statement.

The airport modernization project also includes the provision of clinic, childcare room, lounge, prayer room, washroom, and concession spaces.

Transport officials also inaugurated the expanded Cantilan Port in Surigao del Sur.

The port’s development projects cover the construction of a reinforced concrete pier, a back-up area, and a port lighting system.

“Nadoble ang kapasidad ng Cantilan Port, na kung saan pati ‘yung mga kapitbahay na lugar kagaya ng Carascal, Madrid, Carmen, at Lanuza sa Surigao del Sur ay nakikinabang na rin,” (Cantilan Port’s capacity has doubled, and neighboring areas like Carascal, Madrid, Carmen and Lanuza will also benefit) Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade said.

The department also said Cantilan Port can now handle more than 25,000 to 30,000 bags of cement a month.

Philippine Ports Authority General Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago said the region should expect more port development projects.

“Tuloy-tuloy ang pag-improve natin sa mga pasilidad natin dito sa Caraga region. Tuloy-tuloy din ang repair works at expansion sa Ports of Surigao at Masao, at ang Nasipit Port Management Office, (Caraga facilities scheduled for upgrades include repairs to and expansion of the Port of Surigao at Masao and Nasipit Port Management Office)” he said. — Arjay L. Balinbin