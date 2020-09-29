Upcoming BusinessWorld Insights series to tackle connectivity in PHL

Connectivity has become a more crucial necessity within homes, communities, industries, and nations as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has forced many to stay and work at home. Steady and uninterrupted connectivity is in great demand now more than ever, and this pushes telcos further to expand and maintain digital infrastructure.

Along with this increasing demand, there is also an accelerated need for government and businesses to digitally transform in order to further promote safety and productivity among citizens, as well as achieve sustainability among businesses.

What are the next steps that should be taken in strengthening connectivity in the country, and how will various sectors successfully undergo digital transformation?

These and more will be discussed in the upcoming BusinessWorld Insights: An Online Forum Series, with the theme “Strong Connectivity and Digital Transformation Amid and Beyond Crisis”.

The first of three sessions of the online forum, titled “A Connected Nation: State of Internet Connectivity in the Philippines”, will provide a comprehensive look into how connected the country is at present. This session will have in the panel Senator Grace Poe, who is also the chairperson of the Senate’s public services committee; Atty. Adrian Echaus, deputy spokesperson of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT); Mr. Gil Genio, chief technology innovation officer of Globe Telecom; and Mr. Mario Tamayo, senior vice president for network planning and engineering at PLDT- Smart. Moderating the session is BusinessWorld‘s Editor-in-Chief Wilfredo Reyes.

The session will be held on September 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. and will stream live and free on the Facebook pages of BusinessWorld and The Philippine STAR.

The series will also cover “The Connected Path: A Guide to Digital Transformation of Government and Businesses” on October 07 and “Internet, Technology and Education: Connecting Schools and Students in the New Normal” on October 14.

BusinessWorld Insights is made possible by series partner: Tata Consultancy Services; sponsors: Globe; AMTI; PLDT; and Smart. With the support of the following partners: Philippine Chamber of Telecoms Operators; Management Association of the Philippines; Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines; British Chamber of Commerce Philippines; Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines; Philippine Association of National Advertisers; Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry; media partner The Philippine STAR; and e-learning platform partner Olern.