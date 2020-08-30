UP Fighting Maroons’ Kobe Paras renews ties with Chooks-to-Go

KOBE PARAS inked a new deal with Chooks-to-Go to serve as its ambassador, Saturday afternoon.

And there was no doubt that Paras would come back. After all, it was Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas who had his back when he was left in limbo back in 2018.

“Chooks-to-Go has been there for me since the lowest point in my life. They’re really a family to me. What we do here is not business. It’s basically taking care of one another, and I’m just really grateful that Boss Ronald continues to help me and other people,” shared the 22-year-old UP Fighting Maroon.

“Right now I just feel really grateful.”

During the summer of 2018 — March 9 to be exact — Paras left Cal State Northridge.

With father Benjie seeking for help to bring his son back to the Philippines, Mascariñas did not hesitate in shouldering Kobe’s flight. Moreover, Mascariñas vouched for the 6-foot-6 stalwart to be part of the 23-for-2023 Gilas Cadets that played in the 2018 Chooks-to-Go Filoil Premier Cup.

The president of BAVI (Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc.) also played a huge part in bringing Kobe to University of the Philippines.

Mascariñas himself has seen Kobe mature in the last two years. And he can’t wait to see him blossom more in the coming years.

“When he first arrived, Kobe was in what we say, a dark place. He was very guarded then. But as he stayed here with us, he was able to realize who he really is and more,” said the amiable executive.

“I could definitely say, he has become a true Isko!”

Besides dazzling in the UAAP, Kobe has also been active in numerous outreach activities, even initiating his own drives.

“Being able to reach out to people in need in the provinces, and students as well, humbles me. It makes me realize that this is why I do what I do. It’s not specifically for me, but to make other people happy and make other people believe in themselves,” expressed Kobe.

Entering his final year in UP, Kobe does not know what lies in the future. But one thing he is not closing his doors on is the possibility of playing in the country’s first-ever professional 3×3 basketball league, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3.

"Why not?"










