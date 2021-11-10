Enjoy powerful photography features on a compact and accessible smartphone

Life is a constant series of experiences and it’s now easier to capture moments before they turn into memories with the wonders of mobile photography, case in point, the newest entrant to the vivo Y-series, the Y33s.

Focus on the moment

With its powerful photography capabilities such as a 50 MP main camera that provides clear photos in any lighting condition, the vivo Y33s (P12,999) captures images effortlessly even if you crop or zoom in. The built-in bokeh camera and Eye Auto Focus helps you capture your subject with clarity while providing artistic depth and quality. It also has a super macro feature that brings tiny objects to light, with images that stay sharp as close as 4 cm. For nights-out, Super Night Mode, together with its RAW-level super noise reduction technology, combines multiple frames into one to deliver clarity even in low-light.

Selfies to capture your vibe at the moment are also clear and vibrant with a personalized portrait mode. The front camera offers a selection of styles to suit your mood or outfit, with an option to add Face Beauty and bokeh functions for an effortless glam and natural look. Even selfies in low-light situations stay super clear and detailed with the Super Night Selfie noise reduction technology and Smart Screen Flash that can light up your face against a background for a photo that’s rich in detail with natural-looking results.

Create amazing videos effortlessly

Shaky vlogging videos are a thing of the past with EIS Ultra Stable Video. Capture each motion while you’re on the move with the rear camera EIS that automatically kicks in to deliver steady results on the road. Face Beauty for Videos and Smart Editing turn your raw footage into beautiful reels that clearly capture facets of your fabulous life that you can easily share on social media. The AI Editor algorithm, meanwhile, identifies both faces and scenes within your video footage so that you can splice them together in one reel within your vlog template.

Reliable performance at an accessible price

Aside from its photography capabilities the vivo Y33s is backed by powerful technology that offers seamless and reliable mobile performance. The 6.58-inch11 FHD+ in-cell display delivers bright colors and vivid details and there’s longer battery life which allows for uninterrupted streaming and longer game time.

It has a Helio G80 octa-core processor, with CPU clock speeds of up to 2.0 GHz. The GPU offers more power, higher image quality and stronger performance than its predecessor, making Y33s an outstanding gaming gadget. Its expandable 8 GB RAM also allows users to use and download apps simultaneously and seamlessly. Play in Ultra Game Mode for a full sensory experience as the cooling solution keeps the device cool even during heavy usage.

Get the vivo Y33s and focus on the moment and capture life in crisp images for P12,999, now available on vivo stores and kiosks nationwide and online via Lazada and Shopee. For more information and to get the latest updates, visit www.vivoglobal.ph and the brand’s social media pages.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

