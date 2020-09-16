UnionBank partners with Dragonpay for DSWD SAP disbursement

Dragonpay, one of the most accessible and reliable payment solution providers in the country, has been chosen by leading digital bank Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank)as one of its two channelsfor the disbursement of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

The DSWD has selected six financial service providers (FSPs), among themUnionBank, to aid in distributing funds for the second tranche of the SAP to Filipino beneficiaries nationwide.

The DSWD allocated a total of 1.3 million beneficiaries to UnionBank in the National Capital Region (NCR), Regions 1, 3, 4A, 6, and 7, and the bank shall be allocating the payout through its service partnership with Dragonpay, along with rural bank members of its i2i platform.

With the help of Dragonpay’s diversified payout channels such as RD Pawnshop, Perahub, CebuanaLhuiller, and M Lhuillier, Filipinos all over the country could quickly redeem their funds through these nearby remittance centers.

“UnionBank will always be at the beck and call of the government. As among the six FSPs appointed to enable the electronic payment of the second tranche of SAP subsidies, we are doing our best to assist in the safe, efficient and transparent distribution of this emergency assistance to our kababayans hardest hit by the pandemic. We are grateful to have very reliable partners like Dragonpay, who are helping us facilitate the cash-out,” UnionBank president and CEO Edwin Bautista said.

“The project establishes our presence as a major service provider for cash payouts, which can be used for various purposes—marketplace settlements to sellers, refunds, commission, etc.,” saidDragonpayCOO Robertson “Dick” Chiang. “But more importantly, this is an opportunity for the company to give back to those in the marginalized community in dire need of assistance from the government during the pandemic.”

Dragonpay has been a partner of UnionBank for over 10 years. The DSWD SAP disbursement is one of the many projects that their partnership has accomplished through the years.

“Dragonpay and UnionBank have been continuously working together on onboarding more enterprise clients to our platform,” Chiang added.

For those who would like to redeem their SAP benefits through any of Dragonpay’s remittance center partners, they should bring their original Social Amelioration Card (SAC) Form together with the reference number from Dragonpay and a valid ID.

The branch teller will scan the bar code or input theDragonpay reference number. Once information is verified, the branch teller will release the funds and a receipt.

Meanwhile, for those sending a representative to claim their funds, a request shall be filed to the DSWD’s local or regional office, and the agency shall be the one to submit a request to UnionBank to do the necessary system information adjustments.

Once the request is sent to Dragonpay, names will be amended on the system and a valid ID from the representative, and the SAP Form shall be presented when claiming the funds.

Among the acceptable IDs in most of the remittance centers are passport, driver’s license, Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) ID, NBI clearance, police clearance, postal ID and voter’s ID.

For more information about Dragonpay, please visit www.dragonpay.ph.









