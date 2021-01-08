UnionBank acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Superior Customer Experience and Digitized Solutions in Asia-Pacific

The only PH organization among the awardees

Based on recent analysis of the Philippines customer experience solutions in the banking industry, Frost & Sullivan recognized UnionBank of the Philippines (UnionBank) with the 2020 Philippines Excellence in Customer Experience in ATM Ambience Experience and in Online Customer Experience. In a statement, Frost & Sullivan said that UnionBank has stayed ahead of the demand curve by offering the best-in-class, personalized customer experience with robust 24/7 services.

The awards were given to UnionBank for its utilization of various emerging technologies in order to provide relevant digital solutions and create meaningful experiences for its customers. This not only enabled the Bank to raise the bar for the country’s banking industry, but it also proved that the Bank is able to compete with the best of the best internationally.

“UnionBank has ramped up its digitalization efforts in the past few years. A customizable system, self-service options, and personified robot assistant are among the digital options available to customers, half of whom now transact digitally,” said Edurra Talib Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “The bank also became the first in the Philippines to launch the smart branch leveraging 5G technology for seamless connectivity with Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled services.”

UnionBankChief Customer Experience and Chief Digital Channel Officer Ana A. Delgado thanked Frost & Sullivan, “for recognizing the progress the Bank has made in delivering superior customer experiences across the different touchpoints it interacts with its clients on.”

“Our teams have worked hard to make digital and self-service banking accessible to millions of Filipinos especially amidst this pandemic where we have been able to service our clientswith little to no disruption, as well as onboard hundreds of thousands more so they can continue to bank safely from their homes. We are proud to be recipients of these prestigious awards and I accept this on behalf of the great teams at UnionBank. May this inspire us to always do more and deliver better experiences to our customers,” concluded Delgado.

This award is presented to the banks that demonstrate outstanding performance for branch, specifically ATM ambience and online experience. UnionBank has used the customer experience framework of process, space, and people in its digitization process, bridging offline with online to deliver a seamless customer experience.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.