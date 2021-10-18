In celebration of its 55th Anniversary, Unioil launched its Fill and Win promo last October 15, 2021 which aims to reward its customers with a chance to win a brand new Suzuki Jimny, Honda ADV 150, Yamaha YZF R-15, and fuel vouchers when they gas up at Unioil.

Every P200 purchase of Unioil Euro5 fuels entitles customers one raffle entry. Customers can easily register their raffle entries at raffle.unioil.com. The promo will be having 10 weekly draw dates (October 29, November 5, November 12, November 19, November 26, December 3, December 10, December 17, December 24, and December 29) and 1 grand draw which is scheduled on January 5, 2022.

Winners will be announced on Unioil’s official Facebook page and will also be notified through their registered mail, email, and text message.

Unioil’s success and longevity in the industry would not be possible it weren’t for the tireless support and patronage of its customers throughout the years. With this promotion, Unioil wishes to thank its customers by offering only the best – the best fuels with awesome prizes up for grab.

For more information and updates, follow Unioil on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or visit www.unioil.com

