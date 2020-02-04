Uncooperative folks in anti-virus drive warned by DILG

CITIZENS and foreigners showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus and who refuse to be examined by a doctor will be taken from their homes and brought to a public hospital by police, the Interior and Local Government department said on Monday.

Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III said citizens should cooperate with local government officials to ensure the virus is contained.

“They can be bodily lifted because this is a public welfare issue,” Mr. Densing said.

The agency has ordered village officials to form health emergency teams to help the government mitigate the impact of the novel coronavirus.

Mr. Densing said citizens can help by reporting to village officials their neighbors, especially those who came from other countries, who are showing symptoms of the virus.

Among these symptoms are fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty in breathing.









Village officials will then call their municipal or city health officers, who will then conduct an initial assessment. — Emmanuel Tupas, Philippine Star

















