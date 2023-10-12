Smart Infinity members can unlock a pair of HAMILTON VIP tickets when they upgrade, renew, or switch to Smart Infinity

Hamilton in Manila marks just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the myriad of advantages awaiting Smart Infinity members. Through its Limitless Plans, Smart Infinity extends a suite of lifestyle perks and privileges, personal Infinity Relationship Manager, a dedicated 24/7 Hotline, priority in Smart Stores and our Worldwide Concierge.

A modern-day masterpiece

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway to wide critical and audience acclaim. The show has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical In the Heights. Scenic design is by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

The international tour of HAMILTON is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater, and Michael Cassel. The Manila season is presented by GMG Productions.

The Manila season of HAMILTON premiered at The Theatre at Solaire on Sept. 17 and will play until Nov. 26.

The company is led by Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, DeAundre’ Woods as Aaron Burr, Rachelle Ann Go as Eliza Hamilton, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Darnell Abraham as George Washington, David Park as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Bagadu Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jacob Guzman as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Brent Hill as King George.

For news and updates, fans can visit hamiltonmusical.com/international-tour, instagram.com/hamiltoninternationaltour or https://www.facebook.com/hamiltonintltour.

As Hamilton puts it in the musical, “I am not throwing away my shot;” seize this opportunity and secure your Hamilton tickets with your existing or forthcoming Smart Infinity subscription.

The Philippines’ best and fastest network

Infinity members can enjoy world-class musical experience and instantly share their majestic moments with the rest of the world powered by Smart, the Philippines’ Fastest and Best Mobile Network as cited by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

Smart clinched this prestigious recognition for three consecutive semesters — Q1-Q2 2022, Q3-Q4 2022, and most recently in Q1-Q2 2023.

For additional details, visit our website at smart.com.ph/infinity or call the Smart Infinity Hotline at *800/ 028848-8806.

