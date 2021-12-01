Manileño secures semis berth in beating Basilan

By John Bryan Ulanday

LIPA CITY — Unbeaten Team Dasma Monarchs advanced to the semifinals after walloping the Sabong International Spikers with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 win at the end of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League preliminaries yesterday at the Aquamarine Recreational Center Gym here.

Madzlan Gampong starred with 12 markers, Mark Frederick Calado (11) and Jayvee Sumagaysay (9) chipped in solid contributions as the Monarchs swept Pool B with a 3-0 card.

“We achieved our short-term goal of finishing on top of Pool B entering the semis but it’s still a long away ahead,” said coach Norman Miguel.

Dasma will face off against VNS Manileño Spikers, who secured the second spot in Pool A behind unbeaten Go For Gold-Air Force following a 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 win over Basilan Steel Spikers in the second game.

John Benedict San Andres (13) and Rwenzmel Taguibolos (10) led the way as Manileño finished at 1-1 in Pool A after a narrow five-setter loss to Air Force in the opener.

“It’s a do-or-die match for us so I just told our team to handle the pressure and stick to the system. Thankfully, we did,” said Manileño coach Ralph Ocampo, bracing for a tall order in the Final Four against unblemished Dasma.

Razzel Palisoc put up 12 markers for the Steel Spikers in a losing cause as they got dragged down to the classification stage with a winless 0-2 campaign.

Also in the semis is Pool A top-seed Go For Gold-Air Force (2-0), who will face the No. 2 team from Pool B.

MRT Negros (1-1) and Global Remit, (0-2) were still clashing as of press time with Sabong International (1-2) waiting at the sidelines to determine the last semis qualifier from Pool B.

