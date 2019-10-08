Unbeaten 49ers crush Browns

SANTA CLARA, CA — Matt Breida set the tone with a long run as part of his 114-yard night, and the San Francisco 49ers dominated the visiting Cleveland Browns in a 31-3 victory Monday in Santa Clara, California.

Teammate Tevin Coleman added 97 yards on the ground. San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 20 of 29 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

The 49ers (4-0), the only unbeaten team in the NFC, held Cleveland to 180 total yards. San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa recorded two sacks.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 100 yards, completing just 8 of 22 throws for the Browns (2-3), who committed four turnovers. For Mayfield, a second-year pro, it marked his first career start without a passing touchdown. He was intercepted twice.

Breida ripped off an 83-yard touchdown run on the 49ers’ first offensive snap on the first of his 11 carries. He also scored on a 5-yard pass from Garoppolo later in the first quarter.

San Francisco rushed for 185 first-half yards, so it didn’t matter that Garoppolo had thrown for only 46 yards.









Mayfield was intercepted and lost a fumble in the first 11 1/2 minutes before he completed a pass.

The 49ers failed to convert after the second of those turnovers when Robbie Gould’s 47-yard field-goal attempt drifted wide right.

Cleveland broke through early in the second quarter, with a 10-play drive resulting in Austin Seibert’s 30-yard field goal.

Mayfield had 80 passing yards in the first half. — Reuters