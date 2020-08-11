UK to provide best-practices input for e-commerce IP rules

THE intellectual property office has signed a partnership with the British embassy in Manila to tap UK expertise in intellectual property enforcement for e-commerce.

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the embassy, which will share best practices to help develop e-commerce regulation.

The intended beneficiaries are small businesses in the consumer and creative industries, which can use their intellectual property assets to access financing, IPOPHL said in a statement Tuesday.

The UK will fund the hiring of consultants, IPOPHL said.

“This MoU will complement our ongoing efforts in activating more policies within government and campaigns within the whole of society toward making e-commerce safer and more sustainable to business,” IPOPHL Director General Rowel S. Barba said.

“This MoU can also bring positive outcomes in enabling businesses to extract the most from their IP assets, from using them to access financing and to build their competitiveness in various markets.”

The partnership, according to IPOPHL, supports the development of data collection in intellectual property enforcement under the IP Rights Action Plan of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“This MoU signing marks the continued implementation of policy support and technical assistance of the United Kingdom (UK) to the Philippines through the UK Prosperity Fund ASEAN Economic Reform Programme,” British Ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce said.

The project will be supported by the £1.2-billion (P77 billion) UK Prosperity Fund, which backs economic growth in its partner countries. — Jenina P. Ibañez









