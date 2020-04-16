UFC aiming for May 9 comeback, says Dana White

THE ULTIMATE Fighting Championship (UFC) is aiming to stage a fight card at an undisclosed location next month featuring at least two title bouts, the promotion’s president Dana Frederick White Jr. told its broadcast partner ESPN.

White cancelled the proposed UFC 249 event last week, which was due to take place on April 18.

Prompted by fears over the spread of the coronavirus, White came under pressure from politicians and ESPN’s owners at Disney to postpone the event.

ESPN is now reporting that Tony Ferguson will face Justin Gaethje in an interim lightweight title fight at an undisclosed location on May 9 instead.

Also on the bill is a bantamweight title fight between Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz and a featherweight matchup between champion Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer, although it is unclear if Nunes’ belt is on the line.

When asked by Reuters to confirm the title fights, the UFC responded in an email that they had no further comment “aside from what Dana has said to ESPN.” — Reuters

















