UAAP stakeholders do share in lending support amid COVID-19

RECOGNIZING that in trying times like the ongoing threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) every support counts, stakeholders of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines have moved to do their part and lend a hand to those in need.

The Adamson University softball team and De La Salle University tapped on to their resources and helped in their own way as the country weaves its way through the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) called by the government in light of the ongoing concerns over COVID-19.

The many-time UAAP champions Lady Falcons banded together at the weekend to help in packing goods that were distributed in various parts of Manila.

It was in line with the Vincentian priests’ Charity Over Virus Indifference and Despair (COVID) and Facemasks Cover Your Face Not Your Hearts program.

Stranded in their respective dormitories after the declaration last week of the ECQ, which was designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Lady Falcons are using their time to make a difference.

“While this is just a small thing we are doing, still we believe this will go a long way in helping many families here in Metro Manila especially in times like this,” said Adamson head coach Ana Santiago, whose wards were gunning for a 10 straight softball crown this year until the league decided to suspend indefinitely the season.









“We are very happy to be part of this program. We will continue doing this to be of help and we pray that the country get through this tough time,” the Adamson coach added.

HELPING THE HOMELESS

Meanwhile, De La Salle University has opened its Razon Sports Complex to the homeless.

When the Arnold Janssen Kalinga Center (AJ Kalinga) needed a shelter for the homeless, DLSU, and the College of Saint Benilde, opened their doors and provided a haven for them in the midst of the enhanced community quarantine.

“The AJ Kalinga Center is serving the homeless regularly. Their main ministry is providing food and free showers for the homeless. But now that we are on quarantine, they are looking for shelters for them. They worked with several schools to give them a safe space during the community quarantine,” said La Salle’s Vice President for Lasallian Mission Fritzie De Vera.

The Razon Sports Complex, where the Green Archers train and a facility which has hosted several UAAP events, has steadily accepted people since early this week, providing them with their daily needs.

The school is asking for donations either in kind or in cash to sustain their push.

“We are requesting for donations in kind or in cash. For donations in kind, we would appreciate cooked meals for them. The center is also providing meals which they get from the cash donations. We provide three meals a day,” Mr. De Vera said.

They said many have come on board to help, including a couple of donors who provided mattresses and protective gear, Chooks-to-Go which provided 50 packs of chicken for them, and La Salle’s student government which provided vitamins which will last for 14 days, but more is still needed.

Among those needed are pillows, two industrial rice cookers, two percolators for coffee, packs of garbage bags, medicines for first aid, small bath towels, clothes for men, women, and children, toiletries, and alcohol.

Cash donations can be coursed through AJ Kalinga Foundation Inc. (Asia United Bank/Peso Savings Account No. 082-11-000496-2; PayPal info@ajkalingafoundation.org; and BPI (Congressional Road Branch/Savings Account No. 1959-3450-46).

As of this writing, the country has recorded 501 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 33 deaths and 19 recoveries. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo

















