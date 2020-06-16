UAAP looking at a full calendar for Season 83, officials say

DESPITE THE CHALLENGES presented by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the University Athletic Association of the Philippines is looking at having a full calendar of events when Season 83 unfurls.

The league, however, is not yet ready to commit when the start of the new UAAP season will be as it says it all depends on how things further unfold as far as the effects of COVID-19, which is still a going concern in the country.

Served as guests at the online forum of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) on Tuesday, UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag and UAAP Season 82 President and Board of Managing Directors Representative Emmanuel Fernandez of Ateneo de Manila University shared some of the things the league is looking at as it moves forward under circumstances brought fore by the pandemic just as they reassured that the UAAP is still committed to continue championing the community, particularly the student-athletes.

The UAAP officials said conditions permitting, the league is looking to have all sporting events take place in Season 83, which is set to be hosted by De La Salle University.

Season 83 was initially eyed to start in September but with COVID-19 still a concern, compounded by the extension of the General Community Quarantine setup in Metro Manila early this week, Messrs. Saguisag and Fernandez fear it may not be possible to start the season this year.

Given that, they said that one of the scenarios the UAAP is looking at is starting the new season in the second semester in the first quarter of 2021.

But the officials were quick to say though that everything concerning the conduct of Season 83 is still dependent on the guidelines and directives from relevant government agencies, including those from education, health and sports, as well as the schools themselves.

They are also eyeing how other organizations are handling their affairs moving forward in forming the direction they intend to take.

“We’re getting the best models from different organizations,” said Mr. Saguisag.

In the event the UAAP does start early next year, the league will try to follow a setup similar to the Southeast Asian Games where events take place at the same time so as to accommodate as many events as possible.

For instance, basketball, which traditionally takes place in the first semester of the school year, will run simultaneously with volleyball, a second-semester sport. Basketball and volleyball are mandatory events in the UAAP, along with the cheerdance competition.

“The idea is to have the full calendar, operationally and if allowed to start it first quarter of the year. It’s like all sports in the second semester. Whatever we can fill in for the season we will try to do,” said Mr. Fernandez.

The catch, however, the UAAP officials said, the events may be held without a live audience, especially if COVID-19 remains an issue by that time.

But despite the uncertainty hovering over Season 83, the truncated Season 82 will be given a closure.

The league is set to hold closing ceremonies for the season, which was cancelled altogether in April because of the pandemic. University of Santo Tomas is expected to be crowned overall champion.

Details of the ceremonies, to be done online, are still being finalized with broadcast partner ABS-CBN.

“The UAAP is not going away. We are working hard,” assured Mr. Saguisag.

“The UAAP is older than all of us and it will stay. Watch out for Season 83,” Mr. Fernandez, for his part, said. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









