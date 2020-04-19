UAAP athletes channelling their focus to a different battle

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

WITH athletic competitions in the country forced to take the backseat amid the country’s ongoing battle against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, some athletes have made a conscious effort to use the downtime to continue to make a difference and have their presence felt albeit in a different arena.

Among these athletes are basketball player Jack Animam and fencer Maxine Esteban, both part the University Athletic Association of the Philippines community, who initiated fundraising drives to help frontliners who are leading the way in the COVID-19 battle.

Ms. Animam of National University and a national athlete has chosen to rally behind the medical staff of a hospital in her hometown of Malolos, Bulacan.

As of this writing, the fund drive of Ms. Animam has generated P38,500, with proceeds going to the staff of Bulacan Medical Center (BMC) to help them procure personal protective equipment (PPE) and other basic necessities.

“The BMC is near us and I saw how it is filled with patients to be treated. So I said to myself why not do a fundraiser to help the frontliners with their needs,” said the 21-year-old NU player, who helped the country win gold medals in the 5-on-5 and 3×3 basketball tournaments as part of the Gilas Pilipinas Women’s team in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held here in the country.

“Just a little help to repay their sacrifices for the country and to keep them motivated,” she added.

Ms. Animam said the decision to move and do her share was a no-brainer, believing in situations like what the country is currently in, all help from as many people as possible would go a long way.

It also provided a motor that being a national athlete she felt she needed to come on board the fight in her own way.

“Of course being part of the national team does not mean you only have to do your part on the basketball court. You have to do your part as a Filipino citizen and use the platform you are given to help and make a difference,” said Animam.

To those who want to donate to the fund drive of Ms. Animam, you may course them through PayMaya (Liiya Patricia Santiago,+639957810238), GCash (Jack Danielle Animam, +639272563958} and BPI Savings (Jack Danielle Animam, 2269187819).

YOUTH HAVE TO PARTICIPATE

The genuine desire to help is also what is driving Ms. Esteban of Ateneo and her family to do their share while also underscoring that the youth of the country should do their part in the COVID-19 battle.

“Well, at first I wanted to make my break productive. I really thought of how I can do my part as a Filipino citizen and as a national athlete to help out our frontliners,” said the 19-year-old Ateneo sophomore, who was part of the Team Foil squad that won bronze during the 2019 SEA Games.

Adding, “I feel like the youth has to actively participate and take part in helping the government find ways to reach out to the medical frontliners and the affected communities.”

Early this month, Ms. Esteban and her sisters launched “A Small Thing Goes A Long Way” fundraising drive and she was happy to share that they have raised P339,000.70 as of last week, apart from receiving 50 pieces of COVID-19 Uratex pillows and 92 bottles of alcohol.

Beneficiaries of the their fund drive include UST Hospital, UERM Memorial Hospital, and National Children’s Hospital, to go along with affected communities in San Juan City.

The pillows, on the other hand, will go to families in San Juan and UERM.

“I was surprised when I saw my friends donating a lot and some people I don’t even know,” said Ms. Esteban, who was the UAAP Season 81 Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in women’s fencing.

She expressed hope that people would continue donating to their drive, which will last until April 26.

To help Ms. Esteban in their drive, you can donate through BDO Wilson Street (Account number: 6580077300 Account name: Maxine Isabel Esteban), G-Cash (09175284329) and Paypal (honneywell.redenvelope@yahoo.com* *Send under friends and family).

















