Two QC villages locked down

THE Quezon City government has placed under “heightened enhanced community quarantine” two villages where half-a-dozen COVID-19 cases came from.

The villages of Kalusugan and Tandang Sora had been classified as a “hot zone,” where people are barred from entering and leaving their houses, Karl Michael Marasigan, head of the city’s disaster office, said at a briefing streamed on GMA News.

Houses within the 500-meter radius of the hot zone will be under strict monitoring and surveillance, he said.

Quezon City Mayor Josefina G. Belmonte said the city has had 29 residents who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Access to a portion of E. Rodriguez Avenue where St. Luke’s Medical Center is located, and East Avenue from Elliptical Road until BIR Road, where the Philippine Heart Center, East Avenue Medical Center and National Kidney Medical Center are, will be restricted.

The public can pass through but will be subject to screening. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas

















