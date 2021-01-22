TV5 to air ABS-CBN show ASAP Natin ‘To, FPJ movie block

AFTER partnering with Zoe Broadcasting Network to create the A2Z channel to broadcast several of its shows, ABS-CBN is once again branching out and will start showing musical variety show ASAP Natin ‘To and the FPJ: Da King movie block on TV5 starting Jan. 24.

The announcement was made on Jan. 21 after months of speculation as TV5 executives including Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman of the TV5 Network, Inc., confirmed that there were ongoing conversations with ABS-CBN talents while programming head Percival “Perci” M. Intalan said in August that there were “talks on several levels happening” when it came to ABS-CBN.

(Read more: TV5 to buy entertainment content, enter into block timing | BusinessWorld (bworldonline.com)

Cignal TV has also been carrying ABS-CBN channels (Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney, Cinemo, and Knowledge Channel) via its pay TV service.

“This collaboration between Cignal, TV5, Brightlight Productions, and ABS-CBN marks the start of greater cooperation among our various industry players and begins a new era of partnership,” Robert P. Galang, president and CEO of Cignal and TV, said in a statement, before adding that they are pleased to have both ASAP and the Fernando Poe, Jr. movies on TV5.

“The future of entertainment media is rapidly converging around a dynamic mix of traditional and digital platforms… we are committed to continuously explore more initiatives to provide the best of both worlds to all our stakeholders,” Mr. Galang explained.

Aside from various free TV partnerships, ABS-CBN has also expanded its digital content footprint by offering its shows on live streaming app Kumu, various social media networks including Facebook, YouTube, and its own streaming service iWantTFC.

ASAP Natin ‘To is considered the country’s longest running musical variety show, having been launched in 1995. It features some of the country’s biggest performers including Martin Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Gary Valenciano, Sarah Geronimo, Erik Santos, Ogie Alcasid, and Regine Velsaquez-Alcasid. The FPJ: Da King movie block features the movies of the popular late action star and a National Artist of the Philippines for Film Fernando Poe, Jr. He started acting in 1955 and his films included such classics of the action genre as Lo’ Waist Gang, Asedillo, and Aguila, and the fantasy action series Ang Panday.

ASAP Natin ‘To will air on TV5 every Sunday starting Jan. 24, 12 p.m., while the FPJ: Da King movie block will air every Sunday, also starting Jan. 24, at 2 p.m.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., that owns and operates TV5 and CignalTV has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Zsarlene B. Chua