TV5 boosts entertainment programming to challenge GMA

AFTER reintroducing entertainment shows to its programming in August, TV network TV5 is once again introducing a whole slew of programs this October as it attempts to go head-to-head with what is now, with the non-renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise, the biggest TV network in the country, GMA.

“The new program line-up does not only set the bar higher for innovativeness and production values but also reinforces TV5’s vision to become a formidable force in Philippine television as it continues to challenge traditional programming standards and reinvigorate the network’s adaptability to survive and thrive in this pandemic and beyond,” Robert C. Galang, CEO of TV5 and Cignal TV, said in a press conference on Oct. 12.

In August, TV5 announced that its entertainment lineup would come from independent producers who want to enter into blocktiming, a practice where a program with its own producers buys a time slot from a network to show their program. The network partnered with Archangel media to produce game shows such as Bawal na Game Show.

Many of the hosts and actors on the new programs are from ABS-CBN, the embattled network which had to stop airing on free TV after failing to secure a renewal of its franchise in July. The move to introduce new programs, according to Manny V. Pangilinan, chairman of Cignal TV and TV5, was to offer “alternative jobs for displaced workers in the entertainment industry,” and that the doors of Cignal TV and TV5 are open to accept “creatives, talents, directors, scriptwriters, cameramen, etc.,” according to a statement.

This time, the network partnered with Brightlight productions to produce six more programs. Sunday Noontime Live, directed by Johnny Manahan, is a Sunday noontime musical variety show which will start airing on Oct. 18, 12 p.m. It will be hosted by actor Piolo Pascual and beauty queen Catriona Gray together with Maja Salvador, Donny Pangilinan, and Jake Ejercito. Another show is I Got You, directed by Dan Villegas, a romance drama series starring Beauty Gonzales, Jane Oineza, and RK Bagatsing. It is set to premiere on Oct. 18 at 2 p.m.

Sunday Kada is a weekly comedy show directed by Edgar Mortiz featuring Jayson Gainza, Ritz Azul, Wacky Kiray, Miles Ocampo, Daniel Matsunaga, Jerome Ponce, Josh Colet, Sunshine Garcia, Jhen Maloles, and Badji Mortiz. The show will premiere on Oct. 18, and will air every Sunday at 3 p.m. Lunch Out Loud, meanwhile, is a noontime variety show with games and surprises for its at-home viewers. The show will be hosted by Billy Crawford, Alex Gonzaga, Wacky Kiray, K Brosas, Bayani Agbayani, KC Montero, and Macoy Dubs and air every weekday at noon starting Oct. 19.

Long-running news magazine and lifestyle show Rated Korina (formerly Rated K) made the switch from ABS-CBN. Hosted by Korina Sanchez-Roxas, it is set to premiere on Oct. 24, 4 p.m., and air every Saturday thereafter.

“I feel blessed that I didn’t have to wait so long to get back on free TV. I have many friends in TV5 so it’s like having a family again,” Ms. Sanchez-Roxas said in a statement.

Finally, Oh My Dad, a family sitcom directed by Jeffrey Jeturian and starring Ian Veneracion, Dimples Romana, Sue Ramirez, Louise Abuel, and Adrian Lindayag, will premiere on Oct. 24, and air at 5 p.m. every Saturday. — Z.B. Chua