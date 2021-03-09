TV5 airs more ABS-CBN shows, adds game shows to its lineup

1 of 2

TV5 has added several more ABS-CBN shows to its primetime offerings, including the long-running primetime series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. It will also be adding two new game show franchises to its lineup.

Beginning March 8, viewers can watch Cardo Dalisay in action in Fernando Poe Jr.’s Ang Probinsyano, the final two weeks of the drama Ang Sa Iyo ay Akin, the family drama Walang Hanggang Paalam, and the final week of reality show Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Connect on TV5. The shows will air Monday to Friday from 8 to 10:30 p.m.

PBB Connect’s Big Night will air on TV5 on March 14.

“We welcome the inclusion of ABS-CBN entertainment shows in our roster of programs. We believe that this content deal will benefit Filipino viewers across the country because of TV5’s extensive coverage,” Robert P. Galang, Cignal and TV5 president and CEO said in a statement.

The four programs are the latest ABS-CBN Entertainment shows to be aired on TV5, following the simulcast of ASAP Natin ‘To and FPJ: Da King on Sundays since Jan. 24.

NEW GAME SHOWS

The new game shows — The Wall Philippines and 1000 Heartbeats-Pintig Pinoy — both franchises of foreign game shows, will premiere on TV5 this month.

The Wall Philippines, a franchise of the American game show of the same title, is likened to a giant pachinko game. The show’s host, singer and actor Billy Crawford, described it as the “most exciting game” he has seen in a long time.

“Lahat ng emosyon sa isang laro pwedeng mangyari (every emotion that can be felt in a game are possible),” Mr. Crawford said during a Zoom press launch on March 2. He added that it is a game of luck, trust, and knowledge.

The game is completed in three rounds by a team of two contestants. One answers questions in an isolated room while the other drops balls down a 50-foot pegboard which has slots marked with the amounts of money in play. Depending on whether the answer is correct or not, the corresponding amount of the slot that the ball falls into will be added to the total pot; on the other hand, missing a question will see the corresponding slot’s amount deducted from the total pot. The grand prize is P12 million. The first episodes will feature contestants who are related by blood.

Meanwhile, 1000 Heartbeats-Pintig Pinoy is based on a British daytime game show franchise. Hosted by TV actor and model Xian Lim and YouTuber Chad Kinis, the game show requires the contestant to wear a heart rate monitor.

The contestant is allotted 1,000 heartbeats as the equivalent time limit to answer a set of questions. Monitoring equipment will record the contestant’s heart rate throughout the game and will end once all 1,000 heartbeats are registered. To win the cash prize, contestants have to keep cool under pressure in all seven rounds.

To add tension to the game, a string quartet plays to the tempo of the contestant’s heart rate which is flashed on screen. The player will have a chance to win a grand prize of P1 million.

“The contestants are doing it for their family,” Mr. Lim, the show’s host, said during the show’s Zoom launch.

“My favorite element is that kakabitan ka ng heart rate monitor (a heart monitor will be attached to you),” Mr. Lim said. “Hindi mo kami pwedeng dayain, [dahil] nakikita namin na kinakabahan ka (You can’t fool us because we will know when you are nervous).”

The Wall Philippines is “inclined to strengthen relationships,” while 1000 Heartbeats gauges “grace and endurance under pressure.”

The Wall Philippines premieres on March 13, 6 p.m., while 1000 Heartbeats-Pintig Pinoy premieres on March 21, 8 p.m. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman