Tuason Racing, partners lend support to health frontliners

RECOGNIZING that continuous help goes a long way during this time of the coronavirus pandemic, Tuason Racing, long-time pro racing school in the country, and its partners came to the aid of health frontliners in different barangays.

Tuason Racing, Phoenix Fuels, Family Mart Philippines and STET-VIP recently provided personal protective equipment (PPE), health and food supplies to their partner communities to sustain the latter in their fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The pro racing school, one of the top proponents of the sport of motor racing locally, used the money raised from its virtual Race for Frontliners event to buy the PPEs and medical supplies such as masks, gloves, sanitizing agents, and gowns for the healthcare workers.

Race for Frontliners was able to raise P408,906. The virtual competition was staged as a way for Tuason Racing to keep the excitement and interest in motor sports alive among enthusiasts during the time of the pandemic and do its share in the fight against COVID-19, which has at least 136,000 confirmed cases in the Philippines as of this writing.

Among the partner beneficiaries of Tuason Racing’s Race for Frontliners were Brgy. Valencia, Quezon City; Brgy. Caa, Las Piñas City; Brgy. Tatalon Dos, Las Piñas City; Brgy. Malagasang II-B in Imus, Cavite; Brgy. Tunasan, Muntinlupa City; Brgy. Western Bicutan, Taguig City; Brgy. San Antonio in Sucat, Parañaque; Brgy. San Isidro, Las Piñas Cty; Philippine General Hospital, Armed Forces of the Philippines, PNP Maritime Group, Philippine Coast Guard, and Ospital ng Muntinlupa.

As COVID-19 remains a concern in the country, Tuason Racing said it is tapping on the digital platform, holding virtual races, seeing its potential thriving among the Filipinos. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









